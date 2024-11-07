Agri Ministry holds midterm review of schemes in northern states

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare organised a regional conference in New Delhi on Thursday to conduct a midterm review of agricultural schemes implemented by northern states. Key officials from Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, and Delhi gathered to evaluate progress and address challenges in the effective implementation of these schemes.

During the meeting, Secretary Dr Devesh Chaturvedi urged states to expedite the execution of Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) by ensuring timely fund allocation and addressing issues related to state contributions and Single Nodal Account (SNA) balances. He emphasised the importance of operationalising SNA-SPARSH, returning unutilised balances and interest, and promptly submitting Utilisation Certificates (UCs).

The conference focused on improving the implementation of major schemes, including Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) and Krishonnati Yojana, where non-performing states were encouraged to enhance their efforts in the remaining months of the fiscal year. Dr Chaturvedi also advised states to finalise the RKVY annual action plan for FY 2025-26 by December to enable the timely release of the first instalment by April, aiming to reduce previous delays in fund utilisation.

A comprehensive review of key initiatives took place, covering the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) Mission to enhance credit access, the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) for risk mitigation and expanded crop insurance, and the Digital Agriculture Mission to advance data-driven agriculture. The conference highlighted the need for digital integration in crop surveys and the alignment of state land records with Agristack to streamline operations under PM KISAN.

The meeting also discussed high-priority topics, including the National Edible Oils Mission, NABL accreditation for laboratories under the Insecticides Act, and the efficient use of the Krishi Nivesh Portal and Agricultural Infrastructure Fund (AIF) to foster sector growth.

Ajeet Kumar Sahu, Joint Secretary (IC, Oilseeds & Credit), set the agenda for the review and welcomed delegates from the agriculture departments of northern states, as well as representatives from allied departments such as Tribal Affairs, NABARD, and Cooperation.

An Open House session concluded the conference, allowing stakeholders to provide insights on overcoming implementation barriers and maximising the reach of agricultural programmes.