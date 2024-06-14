Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviews preparedness for Kharif season

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday underlined the need to ensure timely availability of fertilizers, seeds and pesticides for the ensuing Kharif season.

Reviewing the preparedness for Kharif season 2024 at Krishi Bhawan with officials of various departments, he directed them to ensure timely distribution and quality supply of input materials for the crops.

Any bottleneck in the supply chain delays the sowing, hence affecting the production, and should be avoided at all costs, he said.

The minister instructed the department concerned for constant monitoring and review of the situation to avoid any hardships to the farmers. Mr Chouhan expressed happiness that the prediction for Southwest monsoon is above normal for this year.

Officials from the Department of Fertilizers, Central Water Commission and India Meteorological department made presentations on the occasion. Secretary, Department for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Manoj Ahuja and senior officials of the Ministry briefed the minister on the preparedness for the Kharif season.

Earlier reviewing the functioning of the Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE), Mr Chouhan called for increased mechanisation of farms to improve agricultural productivity.

He also called for the need to link agricultural education with profession so that those attaining higher education in agriculture sciences are linked to farming practices.

Mr Chouhan stressed for intensive discussions for improving the utility of Kisan Vikas Kendras (KVKs) to make them reach the last farmer in the country. He said the effective use of technological practices can bring revolution to the agriculture sector and called upon scientists to constantly work on improving productivity and developing new breeds.

The minister also mentioned that natural farming practices need to be simplified so that more and more farmers adopt it for their farming.