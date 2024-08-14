India has increased its tally of Ramsar sites to 85: Bhupender Yadav

Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav said on the eve of Independence Day 2024 India has increased its tally of Ramsar sites (Wetlands of International Importance) to 85 from existing 82 by designating three more wetlands as Ramsar Sites.

With this addition, the area of Ramsar sites touched to 1358067.757 ha in the country. The three new sites included are Nanjarayan Bird Sanctuary and Kazhuveli Bird Sanctuary in Tamil Nadu and Tawa Reservoir in Madhya Pradesh.

The country has added 59 new wetlands to the list of Ramsar sites during 2014-2024

Advertisement

These new designated sites are a testament to the significant policy push from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for wetlands conservation and management in the country.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Yadav expressed happiness over the addition of three Ramsar sites on the eve of Independence Day.

He said the achievement reflects the emphasis Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid on establishing harmony with nature, calling our wetlands Amrit Dharohars, and working relentlessly for their conservation.

The Union Minister congratulated the states of Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh whose wetlands have been added to the Ramsar sites. Yadav also said India needs to pledge that Viksit Bharat is a Green Bharat.

India is one of the Contracting Parties to Ramsar Convention, signed in Ramsar, Iran, in 1971. India became a signatory to the convention on February 1, 1982. During 1982 to 2013, a total of 26 sites were added to the list of Ramsar sites, however, during 2014 to 2024, the country has added 59 new wetlands to the list of Ramsar sites.

At present, Tamil Nadu harbours a maximum number of Ramsar Sites (18 sites) followed by Uttar Pradesh (10 sites).