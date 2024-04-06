India has adopted zero-tolerance policy against terrorism: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday highlighted a significant revelation regarding the elimination of terrorists in Pakistan. He cited a report published in Britain’s prestigious newspaper The Guardian, indicating that 20 terrorists have been killed in Pakistan over the span of two years. The CM said that while the specific source of this information remains undisclosed, there is no doubt about the fact that India has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism.

The Chief Minister was addressing a public meeting organized at the Hindu Inter College Sports Ground in Chandpur. He said: “PM Modi had assured after the Pulwama incident that the sacrifice of the sons of Mother India will not go in vain. Today, the world is witnessing the power of India who knows how to penetrate into the den of enemies and eliminate them.”

He further highlighted that India has shown its power through air strikes. Today, all the countries of the world are following India, because India is emerging as the fastest growing economy in the world. The Chief Minister also sought votes in favor of Chandan Chauhan, the joint Lok Sabha candidate of BJP and Rashtriya Lok Dal from Bijnor.

Highlighting the transformation in the sugar industry, the Chief Minister pointed out the longstanding issue faced by sugarcane farmers, who previously endured years without payment. However, he noted a remarkable shift in Uttar Pradesh’s sugar sector, with a vast majority of mills now ensuring prompt payment to farmers.

He mentioned that out of 120 sugar mills, a staggering 105 have begun disbursing payments within a week. Meanwhile, instructions have been given to the remaining 15 mills to follow suit swiftly. The CM emphasized that failure to comply will result in the auction of these mills, ultimately granting ownership to the affected farmers.

He said that in the last 10 years, due to the work done by the BJP government under the leadership of PM Modi for the welfare of the country, today the whole world has started acknowledging India’s strength. For the first time, the farmer has become a part of any government’s agenda, he added.

He noted that the assurance of farmers’ well-being is underscored by initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana, Loan Waiver Scheme, and Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi. He remarked that through the conferment of the highest civilian honor, the ‘Bharat Ratna,’ upon Chaudhary Charan Singh, the champion of farmers, PM Modi has paid homage to the farming community.

CM Yogi said that when the government works by prioritizing villages, the poor, youth, and women rather than focusing on caste, religion, or creed, then casteism takes a back seat. At that time, only one mantra resonated and that is the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’, which is echoing across the world today.

He said that those who used to mock India before 2014 are now praising it. The world has recognized PM Modi’s management and leadership skills during the biggest pandemic (COVID 19) of this century, which shows that the reins of the country are in the hands of a strong government.

“Changes seen in the country over the past 10 years and in the state over the past 7 years are the result of your valuable vote. Therefore, you need to understand the value of your vote again and put the ‘tilak’ of victory on the forehead of BJP-National Lok Dal’s joint candidate Chandan Chauhan,” Yogi added.

He mentioned the forthcoming elections’ first phase on April 19, stating that each vote cast will contribute to adorning PM Modi with a resounding victory of 80 seats across the state, urging voters to visit polling booths and cast their votes. He said, “Jo Ram ko laye hai, hum unko layenge (those who brought back Lord Ram, we will bring them), and with this belief and determination, we must move forward on April 19.”