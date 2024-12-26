India global leader in disaster warning systems- Jitendra Singh

India today has emerged as a global leader in “disaster warning” and is catering it to other nations across the world, said Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, while commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami at INCOIS (Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services).

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pathbreaking ocean initiatives including the ‘Deep Sea Mission’ which he had announced in his Independence Day address, the minister of state (Independent Charge) for science and technology, and earth sciences, highlighted India’s strides in ocean research and disaster preparedness.

He recalled that the INCOIS was conceptualised following the tragic Tsunami of 2004 and after 2014, with an unflinching support and priority received from Prime Minister Sh Narendra Modi, it made rapidstrides to be recognised as the world’s most state -of-the – art institute of its kind.

Dr. Singh underlined the growing significance of oceanic exploration in India’s journey toward becoming “Viksit Bharat”. With a 7,500-kilometer coastline and abundant marine resources, he advocated for their sustainable exploration and conservation. “Our deep-sea mission and initiatives like BioE3 [Biotechnology for Environment, Employment, and Economy] are creating an ecosystem that will not only enhance biodiversity but also contribute to national prosperity,” he

said.

Looking ahead, the minister expressed optimism about concurrent breakthroughs in space and marine missions, envisioning an India that leads globally in both realms. “We are planning to deploy an Indian in the deep sea and another in space, possibly by 2026, marking a historic milestone,” he announced.

Reflecting on the catastrophic tsunami that claimed over 230,000 lives worldwide, including 10,749 in India, Dr. Singh remarked on the invaluable lessons learned and the transformative policies that followed. “The tragedy served as a catalyst for establishing institutions like INCOIS, which now stands as a testament to India’s

commitment to safeguarding lives and livelihoods,” he said. India’s Tsunami Early Warning System, lauded internationally, was showcased as a cornerstone of the nation’s disaster preparedness.

The minister also noted ongoing collaborations with UNESCO and the Tsunami Ready Initiative, which aims to bolster community resilience across vulnerable regions. He cited the recognition of 24 Indian communities under this program as evidence of a community-centric approach.

In fact, his remarks also celebrated the synergy between policy and science, attributing the rapid advancements in sectors like space and oceanography to the government’s proactive support.

The minister also highlighted India’s proactive role in international collaboration through INCOIS, which hosts a UNESCO Category 2 Training Centre. This center acts as a hub for capacity building and knowledge sharing on ocean-based disaster management. He noted INCOIS’s active involvement in the Ocean Decade Tsunami Programme, which aims to achieve 100% tsunami-ready communities globally by 2030. “Through initiatives like these, we are not only strengthening global partnerships but also paving the way for resilient coastal communities worldwide,” he remarked.

He concluded by reiterating INCOIS’s integral role in India’s Vision 2047. “By exploring untapped resources and ensuring disaster readiness, INCOIS is a vital contributor to building a self-reliant and resilient India,” he affirmed.

The event, attended by Dr. M. Ravi Chandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, and eminent scientists and policymakers, served as a platform to celebrate two decades of achievements while charting a path forward for holistic and sustainable development.