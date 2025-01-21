India, France to intensify cooperation in high-end technology sectors

India and France have agreed to expand bilateral partnership in the areas of high-end technology sectors.

In addition, the two countries have decided to expand their cooperation in areas like environment, climate change and health, the Indo-Pacific, trilateral dialogues, and joint development projects in third countries.

The two countries discussed international issues and crises such as those concerning the situation in West Asia and the Russia-Ukraine conflict at the foreign office consultations held on Monday in Paris. The meeting was co chaired by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Secretary-General of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs Ms. Anne-Marie Descôtes.

During the meeting, both sides undertook a comprehensive review of the progress made in various facets of bilateral cooperation, as outlined in the India-France Horizon 2047 Roadmap. The discussions encompassed key areas of bilateral cooperation including defence, civil nuclear energy, space, cyber and digital, AI, institutional dialogue mechanisms, and initiatives fostering people-to-people exchanges and cultural ties.

Meanwhile, the seventh India-France Maritime Cooperation Dialogue was held in New Delhi on 14 January. It was co-chaired by Mr Pavan Kapoor, Deputy National Security Advisor, National Security Council Secretariat, India, and Ms. Alice Rufo, Director General for International Relations and Strategy, Ministry for the Armed Forces, France.

Both sides discussed enhancing their cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region and reaffirmed their shared vision for maritime security, a key element of the India-France Strategic Partnership. The two countries reiterated their strong commitment to upholding international law, supporting multilateralism, including through regional organisations, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and protecting freedom of navigation.

Recalling their vision for a free and open Indian Ocean Region, first expressed in the ‘Joint Strategic Vision of India-France Cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region’ in 2018, India and France agreed to support free and secure access to sea lanes of communications through collaboration between their maritime assets and organisations. France welcomed the participation of the Indian Navy in the Combined Maritime Forces and looks forward to India’s leadership of the appropriate Combined Task Forces.

India and France agreed to develop a joint assessment of the threats to maritime security in the region; to counter illicit maritime activities, including piracy and armed robbery, maritime terrorism, contraband smuggling, Illegal Unreported and Unregulated fishing; hybrid as well as cyber security threats and marine pollution.