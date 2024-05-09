India-France joint military exercise to begin in Meghalaya on May 13

The 7th edition of the India-France Joint Military Exercise “Shakti” is set to commence from May 13 to 26 at the Joint Training Node in Umroi, Meghalaya.

Scheduled for May 13, the opening ceremony is expected to be graced by esteemed dignitaries.

HE Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France, along with Brigadier Mayur Shekatkar, Commander of the 24 Mountain Brigade, and several other senior military and civilian dignitaries, are expected to attend the ceremony.

During “Shakti,” the primary focus will be on achieving several key objectives.

The foremost priority will be dedicated to joint planning, involving the collaborative development of strategies, tactics, and operational plans by both Indian and French military personnel.

The exercise will also prioritise fostering mutual understanding in operations, building shared knowledge, awareness, and familiarity with each other’s operational procedures.

Furthermore, it will address crucial coordination aspects for joint operations in a counter-terrorism environment under the United Nations mandate.

Participating contingents will undergo rigorous combat conditioning and tactical training, including firing drills and ‘battle-hardening’ work sessions.

Overall, the exercise aims not only to strengthen the bond between the armed forces of India and France but also to enhance their preparedness to combat terrorism and ensure global peace and security.