India, France to hold counter-terror exercise from Monday

India and France will hold a 12-day military exercise aimed at countering terrorism from Monday in the French port town of Frejus.

A platoon strength of a Gorkha Rifles Infantry Battalion will represent the Indian Army while the French side will deploy troops of 21st Marine Infantry Regiment of 6th Light Armoured Brigade at the exercise, according to the Defence Ministry.

“Exercise Shakti will focus on counter-terrorism operations in the backdrop of semi-urban terrain under United Nations mandate with an aim to enhance military cooperation and interoperability between the two armies,” it said.

The last edition of the exercise was conducted at Mahajan field firing ranges in Rajasthan in 2019.

The Indian Gorkha Rifles has a rich heritage marked by its military valour and supreme sacrifices with a glorious history of 68 years.

Meanwhile, the 32nd edition of India-Thailand Coordinated Patrol (Indo-Thai CORPAT) between the Indian Navy and the Royal Thai Navy is being conducted from 12–14 November.

Indian Naval Ship (INS) Karmuk, an indigenously built Missile Corvette and His Majesty’s Thailand Ship (HTMS) Tayanchon, a Khamrosin Class Anti-submarine Patrol Craft, along with Maritime Patrol Aircraft from both navies are participating in the CORPAT.

Towards reinforcing maritime links between the two countries and with an aim of keeping this vital part of the Indian Ocean safe and secure for international trade, the two navies have been undertaking CORPAT bi-annually since 2005 along their International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).