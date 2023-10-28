Sustainable development possible with inclusion of Indian culture, says Patanjali University VC

The Patanjali University and ‘C for U Innovation’ in association with TedEx Saturday held a joint conference on the topic of “how to make this land a better place”.

During the one day conference, prominent personalities associated with the fields of science, research, technology, medicine, literature and environment shared their thoughts.

The scholars shared their “important and scientific” views on issues such as environmental balance, forest conservation and how to reduce carbon emissions.

Earlier, vice-chancellor of Patanjali University, Prof. Mahavir Aggarwal, inaugurated the conference by lighting a lamp amid chants of Vedic Mantras.

Swami Paramarthdev, the chief central in-charge of Bharat Swabhimaan Trust, welcomed the visiting guests and distinguished speakers.

He also made the guests and attendees take a pledge to ensure the “Vasudha” or mother Earth is protected and remain safe and clean.

Addressing the conference, Prof. Aggarwal, congratulated the participants on Valmiki Jayanti and Sharad Purnima and noted that India has always emphasized on sustainable thinking. Our ideal, value, thinking is so great that it can even be achieved, he said.

Dr. Manoj Kumar Pataria, the Research Faculty head stressed on regular practice, right knowledge, scientific and technical nature and continuous development of new thinking for the achievement of excellence in life.

Chairman of the teaching committee, Prof. V.K. Katiyar explained the bio-mechanics of respiration along with various approaches to achieving overall health.

On the occasion, cancer surgeon Dr. Arpit Bansal discussed various measures for sustainable development and made students aware of environmental conservation.

Patanjali University’s bird scientist Dr. Romesh Kumar Sharma shed light on the impact of climate change on the habitat-development of organisms.

In the conference, Swami Raj Vibhu, Dr. Uppiliappan Gopalan, Ishna Aggarwal, Ms. Deepshikha Yadavgiri also enriched the participants’ knowledge with their speeches.