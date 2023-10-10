Shehjaar Homes to Host National Conference on Ageing in Haridwar

Shehjaar Homes, a national organization dedicated to senior citizens, is set to host a two-day residential conference in the sacred city of Haridwar. Intellectuals from across the nation will converge to discuss the challenges posed by ageing and humankind’s collective efforts to address them.

The conference will feature deliberations on the theme of “Ageing – a National Challenge” and explore various strategies to enable individuals to embrace ageing joyfully. Participants can look forward to receiving blessings from revered saints and engaging in yoga and meditation sessions designed to enhance their overall well-being during the ageing process.

Shehjaar Homes Director MK Raina said the conference would be graced by the presence of distinguished speakers, including ageing expert Dr. KR Gangadharan, Dr. Mahaveer Agrawal, the Vice Chancellor of Patanjali University, and Swami Awadheshanand Giri, the Juna Peethadheeshwar. These individuals will also share their insights and wisdom with conference attendees.

Suresh Palge, Co-Director of Shehjaar Homes, said the second day of the conference will feature prominent keynote speakers. Dr. Sanjay Raina from Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, Faridabad, renowned philanthropist Dr. Indu Subhash from Lucknow, and B P Gupta, President of the Confederation of Senior Citizens, will offer valuable advice on achieving and maintaining healthy ageing.

Sarvesh Gupta, a retired GM of BHEL and Director at Shehjaar Homes, reflected on the challenges he encountered in his own life after retirement. He emphasised that his personal experience motivated his active involvement with Shehjaar Homes, with the aim of enabling himself and his friends to enjoy a fulfilling and contented ageing process.

M K Mittal, former director of BHEL, and Dr. AP Das, Director of Shehjaar Homes, will also be present at the conference. Shehjaar Homes, dedicated to promoting quality ageing, strives to rekindle faith in the human perspective on ageing, ensuring that growing old becomes a source of happiness. The organisation’s innovative approach extends its services to elderly individuals in both urban and rural settings, fostering a positive and joyful ageing experience for all.