India emerges as a Global Defence Investment Hub: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasised India’s growing appeal as an investment destination, particularly in the defence and aerospace sectors, during the Ambassadors’ Round-Table held today as a precursor to Aero India 2025.

Addressing Ambassadors and High Commissioners from various nations, Singh highlighted Aero India 2025 as a platform for friendly nations to explore collaborative strengths and capabilities in the defence sector, catering to both strategic and tactical needs.

Acknowledging the current global security challenges and geopolitical tensions, Singh stressed the importance of collective global action. “Like-minded countries must strive together for peace and prosperity. Without these, future generations cannot fully benefit from the economic growth and technological innovations of our era,” he said.

The Defence Minister pointed out that India is emerging as a leading voice for the Global South and champions a multi-aligned policy approach, ensuring diverse perspectives are included in the pursuit of global prosperity. He referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s five guiding principles—Respect, Dialogue, Cooperation, Peace, and Prosperity—as central to India’s commitment to addressing global challenges. He further noted that India’s vision of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (One Earth, One Family), which was the theme of the G-20 Summit in 2023, reflects its dedication to shared prosperity and responsibility.

Singh also underscored the Indian government’s focus on self-reliance in the defence and aerospace sectors. “India possesses one of the largest defence industrial ecosystems in Asia, and the government remains committed to enhancing its capabilities,” he said. Highlighting key milestones, he referred to the collaboration between Tata Advanced Systems Limited and Airbus Defence and Space in establishing the C-295 transport aircraft manufacturing facility for the Indian Air Force, showcasing India’s ability to attract foreign investments and partnerships.

He added that Aero India 2025 will act as a pivotal platform for fostering collaboration among industry leaders, technology experts, and entrepreneurs. “The event will open new avenues for defence industrial enterprises and provide opportunities for partnerships that will shape inclusive and sustainable growth,” Singh said.

The Defence Minister also emphasised the government’s transformative policy reforms aimed at promoting domestic design, development, manufacturing, and exports in the defence sector. As part of its vision for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the government has designated aerospace as a core sector. This has spurred significant advancements in cutting-edge defence technologies through active participation from both public and private sectors.

In conclusion, Singh called upon the global community to foster unity and collaboration, stating that events like Aero India 2025 provide a vital forum for addressing contemporary challenges while driving collective growth and prosperity.