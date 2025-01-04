India committed to taking lead in AI: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday declared that India is committed to taking the lead in AI, with the focus on innovation and creating opportunities for the youth.

He made these remarks while talking to Indian entrepreneur Vishal Sikka who called on him.

Advertisement

The two had detailed and wide-ranging discussions on AI and its impact on India and several imperatives for the time ahead.

Advertisement

In a social media post on X, Mr Sikka, the former CEO of Infosys, wrote, ”It was a privilege to meet the Hon. Prime Minister Sh. @narendramodi for a detailed and wide-ranging discussion on AI, its impact on India and several imperatives for the time ahead. I left the meeting both inspired and humbled by his extraordinary grasp of technology’s impact on all of us, and how its use with democratic values can uplift everyone.”

Responding to Mr Sikka’s post, the PM posted on X, “It was an insightful interaction indeed. India is committed to taking the lead in AI, with a focus on innovation and creating opportunities for the youth.”

Mr Sikka currently also serves on Oracle’s board of directors, the supervisory board of the BMW Group and as an advisor to the Stanford Institute of Human-Centered AI.