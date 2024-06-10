India committed to ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy, ‘SAGAR Vision’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reaffirmed India’s commitment to its ‘Neighbourhood first’ policy and ‘SAGAR Vision’ and emphasized that in his third term, India will continue to work for the peace, progress and prosperity of the region in close partnership with the countries, even as it pursues its goal of ‘VIKSIT BHARAT’ by 2047.

Mr Modi made these comments during meetings with leaders from India’s neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean region leaders who attended the swearing-in ceremony of the new government at the Rashtrapati Bhavan last evening.

The leaders who attended the ceremony included Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe; Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu; Seychelles Vice-President Ahmed Afif; Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina; Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’; and Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay.

Advertisement

The visiting leaders congratulated him for taking oath as the Prime Minister for a historic third consecutive term. The PM called for deeper people-to-people ties and connectivity in the region. He further added that India would continue to amplify the voice of the Global South in the international arena.

The leaders also attended a banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu after the swearing-in ceremony. President Murmu, while welcoming them and conveying her wishes to PM Modi in the service of the nation, stated that India’s democratic exercise was not only a moment of pride for its people, but an inspiration to millions around the world.

”The participation of leaders from India’s neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean region on the momentous occasion of the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister and Council of Minister, underlines India’s deep-rooted bonds of friendship and cooperation with the region,” the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Dr S Jaishankar, who was the External Minister in the previous Modi government and has once again got a berth in the new Cabinet, this morning called on visiting foreign leaders and discussed India’s bilateral ties with them.