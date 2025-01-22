India cannot endure millions of illegal migrants: Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has expressed serious concerns over the challenges posed by illegal immigration, population explosion, and forced religious conversions, calling them emerging threats to national stability. Addressing students from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhilai, and Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur at an event titled “Ideas for a Better India,” Dhankhar emphasised the urgent need to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Speaking candidly, Dhankhar declared, “No nation can endure the pressure of millions of illegal migrants. This issue not only strains our resources but also threatens our employment, healthcare, and education sectors. Resolving this growing menace cannot be delayed any further. National interests must always take precedence over political considerations.”

The Vice President highlighted the alarming implications of unchecked population growth, describing it as a severe threat to national stability. “Ordinary population growth is peaceful and harmonious, but when it is deliberately aimed at destabilising democracy, it becomes a matter of grave concern,” he said.

Dhankhar also raised the issue of orchestrated religious conversions, stating, “Planned attempts to alter the nation’s demographic composition through inducements for conversion are a direct challenge to our cultural and national identity.”

Dhankhar reiterated the constitutional mandate for implementing the Uniform Civil Code, calling it a vital step towards national unity. “How can we oppose something that is enshrined in our Constitution? The framers of our Constitution, with wisdom and foresight, envisioned fundamental principles for us, including the Uniform Civil Code as a goal for a mature democracy.”

He further stressed the need for meaningful dialogue among political parties to achieve consensus on critical issues like national security, development, and sovereignty. “While political ideologies may differ, some issues demand unity and agreement for the greater good of the nation,” he remarked.

Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka emphasized the need for India to be both self-reliant and globally connected to build a robust nation. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai highlighted the state’s initiatives to combat climate change, stating, “We are focusing on Green GDP by promoting measures to reduce carbon emissions and encouraging the production of green steel. Every challenge hides opportunities.”