India-bound oil tanker attacked by Houthi rebels in Red Sea, claims US military

An India-bound crude oil tanker was attacked by Yemen’s Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, hours after MV Chem Pluto, another tanker heading towards Mangalore was hit by drone attack on Saturday, US military said.

MV Saibaba, Gabon-flagged tanker with around 25 Indian crews sent a distress call to a US ship in the area after being hit by drone strike, the US Central Command said on ‘X’.

No injuries to the crew members was reported in the attack that occured around 10:30 pm (IST) yesterday.

The US military said that the attack was launched on two ships and one of them, a Norwegian-flagged chemical tanker named MV Blaamanen reported a near miss of the missile launched from a Houthi drone.

The attack occured just hours after MV Chem Pluto, with around 29 Indian crews caught fire after hit by a drone strike.

The US military claimed Chem Pluto was attacked by Iran. Indian Navy, however, said that it is investigating the attack, but didn’t confirm if Iran was behind it.

The vessel was at 217 nautical miles off Porbandar coast when it was attacked. No injuries to the crew members were reported in the attack and the fire was extinguished quickly.

Indian Navy aircraft and warships, along with Coast Guard vessels were rushed to spot soon after recieving the distressed call.

Later, an Indian coast gaurd vessel escorted the tanker that was carrying crude oil and heading towards Mangalore.

The incident comes days after Indian Navy responded to a hijacking call from Malta-flagged Vessel MV Ruen and diverted its maritime patrol aircraft and warship in the Arabian Sea.

The attack on merchant ships in the Red Sea area by Houthi rebels have increased in the last few weeks in the aftermath of the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza strip. Houthi rebels, backed by Iran supports Hamas.