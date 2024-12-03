INDIA bloc to continue its protests, will raise pro-people issues: CPI’s Sandosh Kumar

CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar on Tuesday reaffirmed the INDIA alliance’s commitment to raising pressing issues in Parliament, including the Adani indictment by the US, Manipur crisis, and Sambhal violence.

“INDIA alliance will continue its protest, raising certain very important issues. The Adani related scam, Manipur, Sambhal – to name a few…It is not our wish to get it (the House) adjourned. We have already given 267 notices. But we will make all efforts to see that the House functions. So for us, it is clear. We are here to raise pro-people issues and will continue with the same through new models of protest…” he told reporters outside Parliament.

Earlier in the day, INDIA bloc MPs, including Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, staged a protest at the Parliament premises over the Adani issue. Holding banners and placards, the members accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of shielding Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani and demanded his arrest along with a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the allegations.

The CPI leader also reiterated Kerala’s demand for a comprehensive rehabilitation in landslide struck areas of Wayanad. “The Union government is hiding behind technicalities in declaring the devastating landslides as a ‘calamity of severe nature’. Refusing help to the people of Kerala is becoming a cruelty of severe nature from the Union government,” he asserted.

Kumar further added, “PM’s visit to the affected region gave some hope, but unfortunately it became a mere photo-op in the absence of concrete relief measures for Kerala.”