INDIA bloc raises demand for Kejriwal’s release from Jantar Mantar in Delhi

Top leaders of the parties from the INDIA bloc on Tuesday slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre over alleged illegal arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his mistreatment in the jail.

The key leaders who participated in the demonstration called by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) included Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP). They unequivocally demanded the release of Kejriwal in one voice.

Notably, a similar protest was held by the INDIA bloc in March this year at the Ramlila Maidan here.

Addressing the gathering, Congress’ Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said, “Arvind Kejriwal ji is being kept in jail illegally again and again. His health is deteriorating. The government should have released him on humanitarian ground but it is not doing so.”

Attacking the BJP government, he said, “If the BJP and the Narendra Modi Government are under the illusion that they can intimidate Opposition leaders by ‘misusing’ the police and probe agencies, they are mistaken. This gathering at Jantar Mantar has shattered this illusion of the BJP. The Modi government is acting like a coward.”

Predicting that the current government won’t complete its full term, Gogoi, in an apparent reference to JD (U) and TDP, said, “The government is dependent on two political parties. They cannot complete five year term.”

Echoing similar sentiments, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and SP president Akhilesh Yadav attacked the ruling dispensation, saying, “Injustice was done to a chief minister just to better a party’s political prospects. He should be released from jail and all the cases against him should be dropped forthwith.”

Recalling that he had said about many organisations with the Centre harassing politicians before the Lok Sabha elections, Yadav said, “We will end such organisations when we come to power (at the Centre).”

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar said, “Arvind Kejriwal has been elected chief minister thrice by the people of Delhi. His governance in Delhi has set an example for the entire country. He has received immense love from the people.”

He alleged that rattled by this phenomenal popularity of the AAP, the BJP hatched a conspiracy to put him behind bars.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said, “We have always fought against injustice and will continue to do so. We will not be afraid and we will not bow down. We will continue to fight against the dictatorship. We all stand with Kejriwal ji.”

Without naming, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha said Kejriwal is fighting against the two most powerful and dictatorial people of the country and he was put in jail.

Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja said, “I assure Sunita Ji (wife of Kejriwal ) you are not alone, the people of India are with you.”

Attacking the government, he said, “After the Modi Government came to power, democracy is no longer for the people, it has become far from the people. Central agencies are being misused by the Modi government.”

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Tiruchi Siva said, “We are worried, Sunita Ji is worried, we are worried for a national leader. CM Arvind Kejriwal is not just a leader of AAP, he is in the hearts of every Indian.”

“They are treating him inhumanely and denying him basic rights. DMK Strongly Condemns this act,” he said.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sagarika Ghose said, “We are with AAP. We will together fight against the dictatorship.

Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Kejriwal, said, “Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ji has been put in jail as part of a deep political conspiracy.”

Citing her husband’s health in jail, she said, “Arvind Kejriwal ji has been suffering from diabetes for the last 22 years and needs insulin but he was not given insulin in jail. Had to go to court for this. A conspiracy is being hatched to take the life of Kejriwal ji in jail.”

Senior AAP leaders including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, MP Sanjay Singh and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai also spoke on the occasion.