INDIA bloc meet on Dec 19: Congress

The Congress on Sunday announced that the fourth meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will be held on December 19.

The grand old party, which is spearheading the Opposition alliance, also informed that the meeting will be held in the national capital.

The INDIA is an umbrella of the Opposition which was formed in July this year to take on the ruling BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“The fourth meeting of the leaders of INDIA parties will be held on Tuesday December 19th, 2023 in New Delhi at 3 pm,” Congress general secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh wrote on X.

Notably, the announcement came days after the Congress said that the meeting of the heads of the political parties which are part of the INDIA will be held in the third week of December.

Earlier this week, a meeting of the floor leader from the Opposition alliance was held at the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss strategy to fight against the BJP in the general elections.

As many as leaders of 17 political parties from the Opposition attended the meeting. Among the parties included Janata Dal (United), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Samajwadi Party (SP) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).