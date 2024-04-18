INDIA bloc leaders appeal to voters for support in the name of democracy

On the eve of the first phase Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh, the INDIA front leaders appealed to the electorate to vote to save the democracy and the Constitution.

In a statement on Thursday, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav called on the voters to vote to save democracy and the Constitution in the elections to be held on April 19 in eight Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina, Moradabad, Rampur and Pilibhit.

He asked the farmers and youth to protect women’s rights and social harmony. “Please vote in large numbers using each and every vote boldly, freely, and impartially. To fulfill the dreams of the freedom movement, make Samajwadi Party candidates victorious, and pave the way for the formation of the INDIA and PDA government at the Centre,” he said.

He predicted that this time, there would be historic results in the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP would be wiped out from Ghaziabad to Ghazipur.

Yadav alleged that the BJP spreads hatred in society. It wants to change the Constitution by winning the Lok Sabha elections.

Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra Mona charged the BJP with making every effort to weaken the democracy of the country. He said the BJP deceived farmers, youth, and women. The INDIA will give a befitting reply to them.

Talking to reporters at the party office here, she pointed out that unemployment increased in the country and the state. Over 83 per cent of the youth in the country are unemployed. Congress has announced a job guarantee for 25-year-old youths in the first year. Issues like paper leaks will be addressed.

Appealing to the voters to support the alliance candidates in the first phase, Mishra pointed out that Congress promised to give Rs 1 lakh to the head of the family if the government is formed.

She said Congress would guarantee the implementation of MSP for farmers.

She said women have been deceived under the BJP rule. About eight rapes are happening every day in UP, she alleged.

Congress National spokesperson Abhay Kumar Dubey said the Congress party would guarantee everyone’s safety if voted to power at the Centre.