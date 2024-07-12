Logo

# India

India, Bhutan agree to work together on climate change, air quality

A delegation from Bhutan, headed by Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Gem Tshering met Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh in New Delhi.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | July 12, 2024 3:32 pm

Photo: Bilateral meeting between India and Bhutan on Air quality, Climate change, Forests, Natural resources, renewable energy sources and wildlife (X/@PIB_India)

India and Bhutan have agreed to work together in areas of climate change, air quality, forest, wildlife management, and capacity building in the field of environment and climate change.

The Indian minister thanked the Bhutanese minister for joining the International Big Cat Alliance, a global initiative of India. He stated that both countries share the same geography, ecosystem, as well as common values of democracy. He further stated that climate change is a common concern for both countries.

Mr Tshering informed about successfully hosting the Sustainable Finance for Tiger Landscape Conference in April 2024 in Paro. He stated that Bhutan is already a carbon negative country and obtains its major share of energy from hydropower.

