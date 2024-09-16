India best bet for 21st century: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said India’s diversity, scale, capacity, potential and performance are all unique and the whole world believes that this country is the best bet for the 21st century.

”India is preparing a base not only for today but for the next thousand years,” he remarked, underscoring that the country’s aim is not just to reach the top, but to prepare itself to sustain this rank.

The PM was inaugurating the fourth Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet and Expo (RE-INVEST) at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar. The three-day summit honours the important contributors to India’s remarkable achievement of over 200 GW of installed non-fossil fuel capacity.

Noting that the people of India elected the same government for a record third time after 60 years, he said, “Aspirations of India is the reason behind the re-election of the government for the third term.”

He highlighted the trust and confidence of the 140 crore citizens, the youth and women who believe that their aspirations will take a new flight in this third term. The PM underlined that the poor, dalits and the deprived believe that the government’s third term will become a guarantee for a dignified life.

He said that 140 crore citizens of India are working with the resolve of making India the third-largest economy in the world. Noting that today’s event is not an isolated one but a part of the bigger vision, mission and action plan to make India a developed nation by 2047, he highlighted the decisions taken by the government in the first 100 days in office.

“The government’s work in the first 100 days highlights its priorities and gives a reflection of the speed and scale,” he remarked, underlining that all sectors necessary for India’s fast-paced development have been accorded priority.

In these 100 days, the PM said multiple decisions have been taken to expand the physical and social infrastructure of the nation. He informed that India is on the path of constructing seven crore houses, which is more than the population of many countries, while four crore houses have been handed over to the people in the last two terms of his government.

He also spoke about the decision to create twelve new industrial cities, approval for eight high-speed road corridor projects, launch of more than 15 semi-high speed ‘Vande Bharat’ trains, the inception of a research fund worth Rs one trillion to promote research, the announcement of various initiatives to drive e-mobility, promotion of high-performance biomanufacturing and the approval to Bio E3 policy.

Throwing light on the developments in the green energy sector in the last 100 days, the PM mentioned the initiation of a viability gap funding scheme for offshore wind energy projects worth more than Rs 7000 crore. He said that India is working towards producing 31,000 megawatts of hydropower in the coming times with an outlay of Rs 12,000 crore.

He said India is very well aware of its energy needs and requirements to make it a developed nation by 2047. India has decided to build its future on the basis of renewables like Solar Power, Wind Power, Nuclear and Hydro Power, as there was dearth of reserves of oil-gas.

Mr Modi outlined the nation’s goals to achieve the target of 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030 and said the government has turned the green transition into a people’s movement.

Drawing attention to the results of the PM Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme, the PM explained that a small family which consumes 250 units of electricity in a month, generates 100 units and sells it back to the grid will save a total of about Rs 25000 a year.

Talking about Ayodhya city, the birthplace of Lord Ram, Mr Modi said the government is aiming to make it a model Solar City. He added that the effort is to energise every house, every office, every service of Ayodhya by solar power.