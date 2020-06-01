With 8,392 fresh cases of novel Coronavirus reported in the last 24 hours, India’s tally rose to 1,90,535 on Monday becoming the seventh worst -hit country in the world due to the pandemic. Out of these 93,322 are active cases while 91,818 have recovered according to ministry of health. The virus has claimed 5,394 lives in the country. As many as 230 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours.

The number of total deaths crossed the 5,000-mark after 193 patients died in 24 hours till Sunday morning, government data shows.

As the number of cases continue to rise, India will be relaxing its lockdown restrictions from Monday as Centre’s ‘Unlockdown’ strategy goes into effect. The lockdown is now limited only to containment zones for a month till June 30 and states are allowed to resume normal life outside containment zones.

The Railways said it would begin operations of 200 special trains from Monday and over 1.45 lakh passengers would travel on the first day.

Globally 6,166,946 people have been infected with the virus and 3,72,035 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University data. United Sates remains the country with maximum number of infections at 1,790,172, followed by Brazil at 514,849, and Russia at 405,843.