India-Bangladesh relationship an example for others: Sheikh Hasina

Indian Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi held talks with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka to discuss bilateral ties, including cooperation in the field of defence.

During the discussions that took place on Tuesday, Hasina appreciated India’s contribution to Bangladesh’s War of Liberation in 1971.

“Adm Dinesh K Tripathi CNS, on an official visit to Bangladesh, called on HE Sheikh Hasina, Hon’ble Prime Minister of Bangladesh on #02Jul 24. During discussions, the PM of Bangladesh recalled & appreciated India’s contribution to Bangladesh’s War of Liberation in 1971,” the Indian Navy said in a post on X later.

“(The) CNS apprised the PM regarding the progress of ongoing bilateral maritime engagements b/n the Indian Navy & the Bangladesh Navy,” the Navy added.

Sheikh Hasina said the India-Bangladesh relationship is a “model” and an “example” for others as both the countries have resolved many problems through dialogue. In this regard, she referred to the solution of land boundaries and maritime boundaries between Bangladesh and India.

Admiral Tripathi is on a four-day official visit to Bangladesh. The visit is aimed at consolidating bilateral defence relations between the two countries and exploring new avenues for Naval cooperation.

India and Bangladesh share bonds of history, language, culture, and a multitude of other commonalities. The excellent bilateral ties reflect an all-encompassing partnership based on sovereignty, equality, trust, and understanding that goes far beyond a strategic partnership, the Navy added.