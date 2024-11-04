India, Algeria sign landmark defence pact: CDS Anil Chauhan

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan emphasized India’s commitment to being a reliable global partner, or ‘Vishwa-Bandhu’, during his recent visit to Algeria. This visit was aimed at enhancing India-Algeria relations, which have been growing in areas such as trade, education, technology, and defence.

The military delegation, led by General Chauhan, concluded its visit by signing a significant Memorandum of Defence Cooperation with General Said Chanegriha, Chief of Staff of the Algerian People’s National Army. This marks a pivotal advancement in bilateral military ties and establishes a foundation for long-term collaboration across multiple sectors, according to a statement from the Ministry of Defence.

During his visit, General Chauhan interacted with the Director of the Higher War College and addressed senior officers of the Algerian military, highlighting the historical connections and shared values between the two nations. He noted that the geographical and historical contexts of both Algeria and India shape their strategic outlooks on global aspirations.

The CDS also advocated for the peaceful resolution of international conflicts, reaffirming India’s stance on this issue. He announced the re-establishment of India’s Defence Wing in Algeria and welcomed the reopening of Algeria’s Defence Wing in India. Furthermore, he spoke about advancements in space sciences and technology, mentioning that the Indian Armed Forces are evolving and are prepared to share their expertise with Algeria’s military.