India achieves total fertility rate of 2.0

India has achieved a Total Fertility Rate (TFR) of 2.0 as per NFHS-5 (2019–21). This is aligned with the National Population Policy 2000 and the National Health Policy 2017 (TFR of 2.1).

There are several schemes implemented by the Government under Family Planning programme are given below.

The Expanded Contraceptive Choices, comprises condoms, combined oral contraceptive pills, emergency contraceptive pills, intrauterine contraceptive device (IUCD) and sterilization are provided to the beneficiaries.

The Contraceptive basket has also been expanded with new contraceptives, namely Injectable contraceptive MPA (Antara Programme) and Centchroman (Chhaya). The Mission Parivar Vikas is implemented in seven high-focussed states and six North-Eastern states to improve access to contraceptives and family planning services.

The Compensation scheme for sterilization acceptors is provided to beneficiaries to compensate for the loss of wages incurred.

Besides, the Post-pregnancy contraception in the form of Postpartum Intrauterine Contraceptive Device (PPIUCD), Post-Abortion Intrauterine Contraceptive Device (PAIUCD), and Post-partum Sterilization (PPS) is provided to beneficiaries.

‘World Population Day Campaign’ and ‘Vasectomy Fortnight’ are observed every year to boost awareness on Family Planning and service delivery across all States/ Union Territories There is Home Delivery of Contraceptives Scheme by ASHAs. Family Planning Logistics Management Information System (FP-LMIS) is in place for the management of family planning commodities at all levels of health facilities.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare approves the budget proposed by states in the Programme Implementation Plan (PIP), based on their specific needs to manage fertility. The Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Anupriya Patel stated this in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.