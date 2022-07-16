‘Income of lakhs of farmers doubled under PM Modi’s leadership’: Tomar

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar said that the Agriculture sector and farmers are developing rapidly in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on an event organised by Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) on its 94th in Delhi on Saturday.

Addressing the function organized at ICAR Pusa Campus, Delhi, Tomar said that today is a historic day as the ICAR had decided last year that in the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav year, the success stories of 75,000 farmers would be documented whose incomes have doubled or more than doubled.

This compilation of successful farmers will prove to be a milestone in the history of the country, he said. Shri Tomar also released other publications of ICAR. He said that the foundation day of ICAR should be celebrated as ‘Sankalp Diwas’. On this occasion, resolutions for the whole year should be taken and they should be fulfilled by the next Foundation Day.

On the call of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to double the farmers’ income, many farmers have succeeded in doubling or more than doubling their incomes as a result of the collective efforts of all including the Central and State Governments, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs).

To commemorate the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, an e-publication has been prepared by compiling success stories of 75,000 farmers out of lakhs of farmers whose incomes have increased.

Also a State-wise brief publication on Doubling Farmers Income has also been prepared. These were released by Agriculture Minister Tomar on the occasion.

The e-publication is available on the ICAR website. Agriculture Minister also distributed awards to scientists and farmers on the 94th foundation day of ICAR.

Tomar said that India is an agricultural country and Agriculture is such a sector in which continuous work needs to be done and solve new challenges. At present, the challenge is to promote Traditional Farming as well as move forward using technology.

It is the effort of the Prime Minister that there should be a change in the life of the villagers, poor and farmers, so that infrastructure is improved in the rural areas, life should be easy and Agriculture should be converted into a profitable venture.

Towards this goal, multi-faceted efforts have been made. Funding is being done by implementing schemes to create new jobs. People are being linked with employment, employment opportunities are being created in the agriculture sector.

“When an educated person picks up Agriculture as a profession, then by combining technology with qualification and experience, so many employment opportunities can be created, so that the problem of employment can be solved,” he said.