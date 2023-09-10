In Pictures: PM Modi, G20 leaders pay their respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

On day two of the G20 India Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with world leaders paid homage to Mahatama Gandhi at his Rajghat memorial in Delhi. The G20 leaders, including US President Joe Biden, UK PM Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron and others were welcomed by Prime Minister Modi at Rajghat. The prime minister presented the foreign guests with a stole and posed for pictures in the backdrop of a 3D image of Gandhi Ashram.

At the iconic Rajghat, the G20 family paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi – the beacon of peace, service, compassion and non-violence. As diverse nations converge, Gandhi Ji’s timeless ideals guide our collective vision for a harmonious, inclusive and prosperous global future,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

Advertisement

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, US President Joe Biden and PM Modi were seen chatting with each other during their Rajghat visit.

As the leaders pay their respects to the ‘father of nation’, spiritual songs like “Raghupati Raghav Raja Rama” were played in the background. The song is associated with Gandhi and considered to be among his favourites.

The leaders also observed a minute of silence in the memory of Mahatma Gandhi, the architect behind India’s freedom from the British and laid wrath at his memorial. After the Rajghat visit, the G20 leaders headed straight to Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in Delhi’s Pragati Maidan to attend the third session –“One Future.

The G20 Summit 2023 was held in New Delhi under India’s presidency. Earlier on the day one of the G20 Summit, members adopted a historic Joint Leader’s Declaration with 100 per cent consensus.