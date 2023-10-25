In path of truth, there are many obstacles: Mos Meenakashi Lekhi as she extends warm wishes on Vijayadashami

Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi on Tuesday extended her wishes to fellow citizens on the occasion of Vijayadashami and advised them to follow the path of goodwill.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, MoS Lekhi said, “I extend my warmest wishes to the entire country on Vijayadashami. The slaying of Ravan (hydra-headed demon king from the epic Ramayana) by Lord Rama sends out the eternal message that good always triumphs over evil.”

She added that both Vijayadashami and Maha Navami celebrate the slayings of ‘Mahisasura’ and Ravana, reaffirming the victory of good over evil.

“In the path of truth, there are many obstacles, but our Sanatan tradition inspires and fills the human mind with a strong resolve, thereby enabling a person never to divert from his path and achieve wisdom. This is the message for the whole world, for humanity in general, on Vijayadashami,” she added.

Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, is a major Hindu festival celebrated every year at the end of Navaratri.

It is observed on the tenth day of the month of Ashvin, the seventh in the Hindu Luni-Solar Calendar.

The festival typically falls in the Gregorian calendar months of September and October. Vijayadashami celebrations include processions to a river or oceanfront that involve carrying clay statues of Durga, Lakshmi, Saraswati, Ganesha and Kartikeya, accompanied by music and chants, after which the images are immersed in the water for dissolution and farewell.

In other places, towering effigies of Ravana, symbolising evil, are burned with fireworks, marking evil’s destruction. The festival also starts the preparations for Diwali, the important festival of lights, which is celebrated twenty days after Vijayadashami.