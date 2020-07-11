A young rape victim committed suicide in a village of BB Nagar area of district Bulandshahar on Friday because the accused boy could not be punished.

The accused boy (20), who is a resident of the same village as that of the deceased girl (18), used to pass comments on her after the rape. Failing to get him arrested for his misdeed, the girl took the drastic step of ending her life. The girl, who belongs to the Julaha community was allegedly raped by the boy from the Jat community last year when she was a minor.

Raids are being conducted to arrest the accused who is still at large, said SSP of Bulandshahar SK Singh adding that a case has been registered against the accused at BB Nagar Police Station on the complaint of the girl’s father.

In their complaint, the family members have alleged that the girl took this step out of frustration as the boy used to pass comments on her. She was allegedly raped by the accused in February 2019. This was followed by an FIR by the girl’s family. Police investigated the case and submitted a charge sheet against him but the accused managed to get a stay on his arrest from the High Court.

Since then he had been moving freely in the village. He often used to see the girl as his house was close to her’s in the village. The girl’s family has charged that he used to embarrass the girl by making undesirable comments openly. They have also informed the police in this regard but nothing could be done. When it became unbearable for the girl she committed suicide.