In his Rajya Sabha address, PM Modi hails people of country for ‘rejecting politics of propaganda, deceit’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appreciated people of the country for rejecting the politics of deceit, defeating propaganda and putting a stamp of victory on the politics of trust in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha, the prime minister said that the National Democratic Government (NDA) will fight against poverty over the next five years.

During his reply to the Motion of Thanks on President’s Address in the Upper House, PM Modi said, “We feel proud of the wisdom and intelligence of the people of this country, in these elections. They defeated propaganda. They prioritised performance. They rejected the politics of deceit and put a stamp of victory on the politics of trust.”

PM Modi said, “This opportunity given to us for the third time by the people of the country is to realise ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India) and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India)”.

The opposition MPs shouted slogans in the House during the Prime Minister’s speech, alleging that the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, was not allowed to speak.

“The next five years are to ensure saturation of basic facilities and for the fight against poverty. This country will emerge victorious against poverty in the next five years, and I am saying this based on the experience of the past 10 years. When India will become the third largest economy in the world, its impact will be on every sphere of life,” PM Modi said.

Lashing out at the Congress, PM Modi said, “…During Congress’s tenure, there was a scheme for Rs 60,000 crore farmers’ loan waiver but names of the needy small farmers were not even included in the list of beneficiaries.”

The BJP-led NDA formed its third successive government following the Lok Sabha polls. While the NDA won 293 seats, the opposition INDIA bloc won 243 seats.