In a first in country, HP Assembly adopts National e-Vidhan Application ‘

After the successful implementation of e-Vidhan, in a first in the country, the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Tapovan at Dharamshala in Kangra district has been connected with National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated this NeVA on day one of the winter session in the presence of Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, and Leader of Opposition, Jai Ram Thakur. This will enable the public to see the proceedings of the Vidhan Sabha from anywhere in the country.

The CM said that the dream of Digital India was seen by the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1985, who knew the technology and used it. “Before becoming the Prime Minister, he was a pilot. He had envisioned the technology at that time. Today, where the whole world is taking strides of development with the help of technology. Our country and state are also not behind,” he said.

“I envisage Himachal Pradesh to become a leading state in terms of technology. We were the first to adopt the e-Vidhan system and other states also followed it. With becoming first at the national level to implement the e-Vidhan system, now the functioning of our Vidhan Sabha can also be seen at the national level. The bills passed by the Vidhan Sabha, the Governor’s address and the budget presented in the Vidhan Sabha can be seen at the national level and can also be studied and evaluated,” he said.

Sukhu said that this project of Digital India has been approved only for Tapovan Vidhan Sabha and the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat has also prepared a DPR for Shimla Vidhan Sabha and sent it to the Union Parliamentary Affairs Ministry and it is under consideration.He said that he himself will meet the Parliamentary Affairs Minister and request him for its approval so that this facility can also be available in Shimla, where the budget and monsoon sessions are held.

The Speaker, Kuldeep Singh Pathania, speaking on the occasion of the launch of NeVA, said that in 2010, Himachal Vidhan Sabha was the first assembly in the country to implement e-Vidhan system.

“Due to the earnest efforts of the then Chief Minister ,late Virbhadra Singh and Vidhan Sabha Speaker BBL Butail, the Centre had sanctioned Rs 8.12 crore for e-Vidhan. E-Vidhan brought efficiency in the work of the Vidhan Sabha. Now after a decade, the NeVA system is being implemented with the help of the Center. The state will benefit from it,” he said.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for implementing the NeVA system in Himachal Pradesh, Jai Ram Thakur said that this is a reflection of the Prime Minister’s foresight. He expressed the hope that on the lines of e-Vidhan, the state will also benefit from NeVA.

“When e-Vidhan was implemented, it helped in making the Assembly proceedings paperless and aided in environmental protection. There was a time when bundles of papers used to arrive in vehicles for the proceedings of the Assembly,” said he.