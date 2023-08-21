Improved ties with Arunachal owe it to NDA regime: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the ties between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh had experienced a significant boost during the NDA regime leading to the resolution of a long-standing border dispute,

Responding to a tweet by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Himanta Biswa Sarma said the improved relationship, marked by camaraderie and mutual understanding, led to the resolution of longstanding border disputes and a shared vision for cultural cooperation.

“Hon’ble Chief Minister! Guided by the vision of Hon PM and Hon HM, the warm camaraderie between our states is a testament to our spirit of unity. I appreciate your efforts in recognizing the valuable contributions of our beloved Bodo community, a cause that resonated with Bodofa Upendranath Brahma,” he tweeted.

Pema Khandu, while addressing a function in Itanagar on Sunday, emphasised the strides made in resolving border disputes, particularly in areas inhabited by the Bodo community. He attributed the success to the resolve of the BJP-led governments in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, supported by the NDA government at the Center.

Khandu underlined the stark contrast between the previous Congress government’s approach, characterized by lack of clarity and inaction, and the BJP government’s commitment to fostering a harmonious inter-state relationship.

With the collaborative efforts of various stakeholders, both states are forging ahead with conviction, openness, and compassion, fostering greater cultural cooperation.

Khandu lauded the NDA Government’s transformative role and the BJP governments’ concerted efforts in both states, which paved the way for enhanced harmony and peaceful coexistence among the residents along the inter-state boundary.

Notably, the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh boundary stretches over 804.10 km, making it the longest inter-state border in the Northeast.

The boundary disputes date back to a 1951 report, which transferred 3,648 sq. km of territory from the “plain” area of Balipara and Sadiya foothills to Assam’s Darrang and Lakhimpur districts. Over the years, disputes escalated, leading to frequent clashes along the border.

In April this year, Chief Ministers Himanta Biswa Sarma and Pema Khandu took a historic step by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to address the long-standing border issues.

The MoU was hailed as a significant development by Home Minister Amit Shah.