The Supreme Court on Friday said it was “impossible” for anyone to stop migrant workers from walking back to their homes and refused to direct the Central government to give them shelter or free transportation.

The apex court was hearing a matter related to the 16 migrant labourers, who were trying to return to their home state Madhya Pradesh on foot, were killed when a goods train ran over them between Jalna and Aurangabad districts on May 8.

“How can anyone stop this when they sleep on railway tracks? How do you stop people who want to keep walking? Can anyone go and stop them? Impossible for anyone to stop them,” the court asked.

The petition filed by lawyer Alakh Alok Srivastava urged that the court ask the centre to identify migrants walking on the roads and provide them food and shelter.

“Let the state decide. Why should the court hear or decide?” the Supreme Court said sternly.

“There are people walking and not stopping. How can we stop it?” the judges further asked.

The court also scolded the lawyer saying that his petition was “totally based” on newspaper clippings.

“Every advocate read incidents in the paper and become knowledgeable about every subject. Your knowledge is totally based on newspaper clippings and then you want this court to decide. Let the state decide. Why should this court decide or hear? We will give you special pass. Can you go and implement government orders?” the court was quoted as saying by NDTV, while dismissing the petition.

When the top court sought the Centre’s view on it, SG Tushar Mehta said that “arrangements are being made but some don’t want to wait and start walking on foot.” “Migrants must have patience to wait for their turn.”

Amid the nationwide lockdown, thousands of daily wagers and other migrants have undertaken epic journeys to reach home — walking, cycling and hitching rides when they could — in the absence of any public transport.

The nationwide lockdown, which began on March 25, was first extended till April 14, then till May 3 and finally till May 17 with a few relaxations built in. The unprecedented move to stem the spread of COVID-19 triggered possibly the biggest movement of people since Partition.

Despite the Centre allowing special trains for stranded migrants who wish to return to their native places, the sheer numbers are overwhelming and many of them are taking the unofficial route of private vehicles or are trekking for hundreds of kilometres in the summer heat.