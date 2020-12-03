Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah amidst the on-going farmers protest and has urged the centre to resolve the issue as it not only affects economy of Punjab but is also affects ‘nation’s security’.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence and said he appealed to ‘both sides’ to resolve the issue.

CM Singh following his meeting with Amit shah said, “Discussion is going on between farmers and Centre, there’s nothing for me to resolve. I reiterated my opposition in my meeting with Home Minister and requested him to resolve the issue as it affects the economy of my state & security of the nation.”

Punjab CM interacted with the media after the meeting and said that neither him nor his government was involved in this mediation and that this has to be resolved between the Central government and the farmers.

The meeting comes at a time when the government has held the second round of talks in the week with the farmer’s representatives that are protesting against the new farm laws passed by the centre. The last meeting between the farmer’s representatives and the government remained inconclusive as farmers rejected the government’s proposal of forming a committee to address the issue.

After the failed first round the farmers’ representatives will meet the government today for the second round of talks over the ongoing protest against the controversial farm bills.

Yesterday, the agitating farmers had said that today’s talks will be the “last chance” to call an emergency session of parliament and recall the controversial legislations.The government is is also weighing in the possibility of giving a assurance to farmers that Minimum Support Price (MSP) system will continue.

The Punjab state assembly had passed a set of laws aimed at negating the centre’s farm laws.

The farmers who have braved tear gas, water cannons and cold are agitating for the new farm laws to be withdrawn and are holding sit-ins on the borders of the national capital.