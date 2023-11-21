IITF 2023: Assam Day to be celebrated to showcase its rich cultural heritage

Assam Day will be celebrated at the ongoing 42nd India International Trade Fair 2023 at the Pragati Maidan here on Wednesday.

“Various programmes have been lined up to showcase the rich cultural heritage and diversity of Assam to be held at amphitheatre 1 from 6 pm to 7.30 pm. Various cultural dance forms like Satriya dance, Jhumur dance, Hajong, Bihu dance and music shows by renowned artists Bhrigu Kashyap and Ridip Rankit will be performed at the event,” Sabir Nishat, deputy director, Assam Information Centre, New Delhi said.

Assam minister for Industries and Commerce, Public Enterprises and Cultural Affairs Departments, Bimal Borah will be the chief guest at the function, he informed.

The Assam pavilion was inaugurated by Additional Chief Secretary, Industries and Commerce of the Assam government, Ravi Kota on November 14. Various initiatives of the state government like ‘one district one product, GI products such as Assam lemon, gamusa, muga silk along with traditional dresses of the state, ease of doing business, and Assam start-up, are being promoted in the fair.

The pavilion of the northeastern state houses five government departments/PSUs (DIPR, Tourism, NEDFi, AIDC Ltd, AGMC, 32 MSME units and two start-ups.

Joint Director, Commissionerate of Industries and Commerce, Government of Assam, Shantanu Deori is the pavilion director of the Assam Pavilion.

The India International Trade Fair (IITF) is one of the largest trade fairs of the South Asian region. The theme of this year is ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: United by Trade’ which reflects the essence of Assam – a land blessed with rich historical trades, multi-cultural and multi-ethnic identities blended together. The theme assumes special significance in highlighting the state’s persistent efforts towards e-governance and investor-friendly initiatives to meet global standards.

The fair which began on November 14 will continue till November 27.