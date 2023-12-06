‘Garba of Gujarat’ declared as intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO

‘Garba of Gujarat’ was inscribed in the Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of Humanity by UNESCO, under the provisions of the 2003 Convention for the

Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage during the 18th meeting of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage from 5-9 December in Botswana.

‘Garba of Gujarat’ is the 15th ICH element from India to join this list. This inscription underscores Garba’s pivotal role as a unifying force that fosters social and gender inclusivity. Garba as a dance form is entrenched deeply in ritualistic and devotional roots, involving people from all walks of life and it continues to thrive as a vibrant living tradition bringing communities together.

Union Minister of Culture G. Kishan Reddy in an X post said that this listing is testimony to the tireless efforts of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to showcase our rich culture, traditions & heritage to the world.

The Evaluation Body of the 2003 Convention in its report this year, lauded India for its dossier with outstanding supporting material and for nominating an element that champions unity in diversity and cultivates social equality among varied communities.