Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) has developed a first-of-its-kind continuously operated sterilization system for everyday accessories to reduce the transmission risk of COVID-19.

This machine can be used for the disinfection of common-use accessories such as electronic gadgets (mobiles, watches, wireless gadgets) and metallic and plastic accessories (wallets, keys, spectacles, bags).

The designed product has uses in government and private offices, airports, educational institutes, shopping malls, among others to disinfect the common items. The prototype of the system has been handed over to the Haridwar Municipal Corporation for their use.

The product consists of an ultra-violet chamber equipped with a moving system which helps in carrying the object in and out of the sterilization system. It has been designed, in line with the International Standards and Scientific Literature on the use of Ultraviolet Radiation for Sterilization. The product, by design and operation, takes care of all the health hazards associated with the use of the UV light.

Prof. Ajit Chaturvedi, Director IIT Roorkee commended the team for its efforts.

“IIT Roorkee has been striving to contribute whatever is feasible during this pandemic. Under the current situation, this machine would play a useful role in blocking the transmission of coronavirus through common accessories,” he said.

The prototype was conceptualized, designed, locally fabricated in Roorkee, and tested within a period of 20-days of lockdown. A patent is also being filed for the developed system. The team will improvise and scale up the production of this system in line with the feedback of the market.