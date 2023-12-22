IIT Kanpur records 989 offers at end of Phase I of placement season 2023-24

The first phase of the placement season for 2023-24 at the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) has successfully concluded, marking a significant milestone with a total of 989 offers, including 22 international ones.

Among these, 913 students, including those with Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs), have secured placements, showcasing the institute’s commitment to providing exceptional career opportunities despite dynamic market conditions.

The current average salary stands impressively at Rs 26.27 LPA (lakh per annum), underlining the high calibre of IIT Kanpur’s graduating talent.

During Phase 1 of placements, IIT Kanpur witnessed the active participation of industry giants including Microsoft, Fujitsu, Samsung, Reliance, Goldman Sachs, McKinsey, Texas Instruments, Qualcomm, Deutsche Bank, Tata Projects, Navi, Uniorbit, ICICI Bank, EXL, NPCI, Intel, TSMC, Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel, HPCL, SECI, C-DOT and NVIDIA. This diverse and prestigious list of recruiters reflects the institute’s robust standing in the professional landscape and the myriad opportunities available to its students.

IIT Kanpur Director Prof S Ganesh congratulated the students on Friday and said, “The relentless efforts of the Students’ Placement Office deserve appreciation as we culminate the first phase of this year’s placement season. We express our heartfelt gratitude to all the recruiters who have placed their trust in our students and the institute, offering valuable opportunities within their organisations. This trust and collaboration greatly enhance the students’ professional journeys.”

Prof Raju Kumar Gupta, Chairperson of the Students’ Placement Office at IIT Kanpur, extended a warm invitation to esteemed industries and startups for the upcoming second phase of placements scheduled to commence in mid-January 2024. He highlighted the institute’s anticipation of their involvement in shaping the future careers of IIT Kanpur students, expressing gratitude for their ongoing contribution to the institute’s journey of success.