IIT K & ‘Blockchain for Impact’ forge strategic partnership to accelerate healthcare innovation in India

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) and Blockchain For Impact (BFI) announced a strategic partnership, under the BFI-Biome Virtual Network Program to nurture innovations and drive advancements in healthcare in India.

As part of this collaboration, the BFI will support IIT Kanpur in promoting entrepreneurial initiatives through the Startup Incubation & Innovation Centre (SIIC), IIT Kanpur.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed at IIT Kanpur by Prof Kantesh Balani, Dean of Resources and Alumni (DoRA), IIT Kanpur; and Dr Gaurav Singh, CEO BFI here on Tuesday. Among those present were Prof Ankush Sharma, Professor-in-Charge, SIIC, IITK; and Prof. Amitabha Bandyopadhyay, Co Professor-in-Charge, SIIC, IITK; Dr Satya Prakash Dash, Senior Advisor, BFI; and Dr Pooja Agrawal, Program Director, BFI.

As part of this programme, the BFI has pledged to allocate over USD 150,000 across three years to develop programs specifically tailored to healthcare-focused startups at IIT Kanpur’s Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC). This collaboration leverages IIT Kanpur’s established leadership in fostering entrepreneurship and BFI’s commitment to advancing biomedical research. By combining these strengths, the partnership aims to develop impactful solutions that address critical gaps in India’s healthcare landscape.

Prof Kantesh Balani, DoRA, IIT Kanpur, shared his excitement about the collaboration, saying, “I am very optimistic about the partnership between IIT Kanpur and BFI. This MoU will help us share knowledge, support startups effectively, and improve our capacity building efforts.”

BFI CEO Dr Gaurav Singh expressed his delight about the partnership, stating, “Meeting the IIT Kanpur incubatees was incredibly inspiring. Their boundless energy and unwavering dedication to healthcare innovation are truly awe-inspiring. IIT Kanpur’s exceptional support for these entrepreneurs aligns perfectly with our shared mission of accelerating impactful solutions in biomedical research. Through diverse initiatives in biomedical research and innovation, district full-stack partnerships, and process-driven funding programs, we are actively addressing critical gaps in India’s healthcare landscape.”

This partnership between IITK and BFI signifies a significant step forward in advancing healthcare innovation in India. By bringing together diverse expertise and resources, this collaboration holds immense promise for improving public health and ensuring equitable and accessible healthcare for all.