IIT Kanpur organises HPC Symposium 2024

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K) hosted its HPC Symposium 2024, bringing together leading researchers and students to explore the transformative power of High-Performance Computing (HPC).

This annual event serves as a crucial platform for facilitating collaboration and innovation in this rapidly evolving field.

IIT Kanpur boasts a rich history in HPC, having established the first academic institution-based HPC system in India with IBM 1620. This commitment continued with the institute’s role in the National Supercomputing Mission, leading to the acquisition of a 1.6 petaflops HPC system and the commissioning of Param Sanganak, a top-10 ranked supercomputer in India by the end of 2020.

The symposium generated valuable insights into research carried out at IIT Kanpur using HPC systems, including sessions by eminent professors.

“The symposium has been an excellent platform for showcasing the exceptional research facilitated by our HPC systems. We are grateful to the National Supercomputing Mission for their support, which has enabled us to push the boundaries of computational power,” said Prof Nishant Nair, Dean, Digital Infrastructure and Automation, IIT Kanpur.

Engaging poster presentations by students and a thought-provoking brainstorming session on IIT Kanpur’s vision for exascale computing further made the symposium enriching, which concluded on a high note with a discussion on the pivotal role of HPC clusters at IIT Kanpur in propelling the research activities of the institute to the frontiers of science and technology.