IIT Guwahati develops groundbreaking method for Mercury detection using Perovskite Nanocrystals

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati have developed a model to detect harmful metals like mercury in living cells and the environment.

The research team, led by Prof Saikat Bhaumik from the Department of Physics, in collaboration with Prof Chandan Goswami of NISER Bhubaneswar, has unveiled a cost-effective method leveraging Perovskite nanocrystals, cutting-edge materials known for their exceptional optical properties.

The research centres on Perovskite nanocrystals, which are 100,000 times smaller than a human hair and interact with light in unique ways, enabling their use as fluorescent probes in living cells. Traditionally, the application of these nanocrystals has been hindered by their rapid degradation in water. To overcome this, the researchers encapsulated the nanocrystals in silica and polymer coatings, significantly enhancing their stability and luminescence in water.

This breakthrough allows the nanocrystals to emit a bright green light under specific wavelengths, enabling the precise detection of mercury ions, which are hazardous even in trace concentrations. Tests revealed that the nanocrystals could detect mercury levels as low as a few nanomolar concentrations, offering unmatched sensitivity.

Mercury exposure, which can occur through contaminated food, water, inhalation, or skin contact, poses severe health risks, including damage to the nervous system, organ dysfunction, and cognitive impairments. The development of these nanocrystals offers a robust solution to monitor and manage mercury toxicity, both in biological systems and the environment.

When tested on live mammalian cells, the nanocrystals were found to be non-toxic, preserving cell functionality while effectively monitoring mercury ions. This underscores their potential for practical biomedical and environmental applications.

Prof Saikat Bhaumik highlighted the advanced imaging capabilities of perovskite nanocrystals, stating, “Their narrow emission linewidth enhances sensitivity due to a high signal-to-noise ratio, which is crucial for metal detection.” Furthermore, the ability of these nanocrystals to undergo multiphoton absorption overcomes the challenges of light scattering in traditional imaging methods, enabling clearer imaging from deeper cell layers.