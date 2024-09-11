IIT Guwahati responds to student protests after tragic death on campus, pledges enhanced wellbeing services

Amid ongoing protests at the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, following the death of a 21-year-old student, the institute’s administration issued a statement on Wednesday, addressing the concerns of the student body and announcing immediate steps to improve campus safety and wellbeing.

In its statement, IIT Guwahati expressed deep sorrow over the student’s passing and acknowledged the emotional distress it has caused within the campus community. The institute emphasised that student welfare remains its top priority.

“IIT Guwahati acknowledges the deep distress caused by the recent unfortunate incident of a student death on campus and understands the concerns of the student community. The well-being of everyone remains our top priority, and we are fully committed to fostering a safe and supportive environment for all,” the statement said.

The administration highlighted that the issues raised by students were being taken seriously. The institute’s new Director had held extensive discussions with student representatives, assuring them of efforts to address their concerns.

In an effort to prevent future tragedies and improve overall student wellbeing, the institute has outlined several key initiatives, expansion of professional support services, including the addition of specialised counselors for crisis intervention and long-term mental health assistance.

The steps also include establishment of peer support groups to provide safe, confidential spaces for students to share experiences and offer mutual support; a thorough review of safety measures and emergency response protocols, aimed at strengthening support systems and ensuring a safer campus environment.

The authorities also announced launching awareness initiatives to address mental health issues, reduce stigma, and encourage students to seek help when needed; and commitment to maintaining transparent dialogue with the student community and encouraging the sharing of thoughts and concerns.

The institute also extended its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased student and urged those feeling overwhelmed to seek help from campus wellbeing services.

Addressing the ongoing protests, IIT Guwahati requested students to prioritise academic continuity while expressing understanding of their concerns.

“While understanding and acknowledging the concerns of the students, it is crucial to prioritise academic continuity and maintain a peaceful campus. Therefore, we request all to refrain from protests and return to their classrooms. By focusing on their studies and utilising the available support resources, we can collectively work towards a more positive and productive learning environment,” the statement concluded.

The incident has sparked conversations about the need for stronger mental health and safety frameworks on campus, with students calling for more proactive measures to prevent future tragedies.