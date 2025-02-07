IIT Guwahati hosts Entrepreneurship Pre-Consultation Event to foster innovation in Northeast India

In an initiative to drive entrepreneurship and innovation in Northeast India, the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG), in collaboration with the BRICS Youth Council, hosted an Entrepreneurship Pre-Consultation Event on Friday.

Organised under the aegis of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Global Counter-Terrorism Council, the event aimed at empowering young innovators and strengthening national connectivity.

Themed “Empowering Northeast India – Youth Innovations for Sustainable Growth and National Connectivity,” the event witnessed participation from over 500 attendees and featured more than 80 startups. It provided an interactive platform for budding entrepreneurs and researchers to showcase their ideas and collaborate for regional development.

Kausar Jamil Hilaly, Secretary of the Department of Sports and Youth Welfare, graced the event as the chief guest.

In his address, Hilaly emphasised the region’s strategic importance as a gateway to Southeast Asia and its potential to emerge as an entrepreneurial hub.

“The youth of Northeast India are at the forefront of innovation, sustainability, and entrepreneurship. Unlike previous generations, today’s aspiring entrepreneurs have access to resources, knowledge, and tools to transform their vision into reality,” he remarked. Hilaly also reassured government support for startups and young business leaders through various initiatives.

A major highlight of the event was the mega startup exhibition, curated by the IIT Guwahati-BioNest incubator and inaugurated by the chief guest. Featuring over 80 startups, the exhibition showcased innovations across diverse sectors, including deep tech, healthcare, agritech, and renewable energy.

Welcoming the participants, Prof Devendra Jalihal, Director of IIT Guwahati, underscored the institute’s commitment to fostering youth-led innovation. “India’s youth possess immense creativity and potential, and entrepreneurship is the key to unlocking it. At IIT Guwahati, we are dedicated to equipping young entrepreneurs with the skills, guidance, and platform necessary to drive economic transformation in the Northeast,” he stated.