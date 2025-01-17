‘IIT Baba’ leaves Mahakumbh, whereabouts unknown

Shri Panchdashnam IIT Baba, who used to perform Dhuni at Juna Akhara, has left the Mahakumbh and is reported to have gone to an unknown place.

Even the saints of the Juni Akhara ashram are unaware of his whereabouts.

While searching for him on Thursday night, his parents also reached the Juna Akhara Ashram, but he had already left by then.

According to the saints at the ashram, Baba Abhay Singh had been giving interviews to the media, which increased his mental stress. He also made certain statements before the media that triggered controversy. Perturbed by the developments, he decided to leave the ashram. His mobile number is also switched off. Devotees and media persons who came to meet him are feeling disappointed.

IITian Baba Abhay Singh is a resident of Jhajjar in Haryana. His father Karan Singh, an advocate, has served as the President of the Jhajjar Bar Association. Abhay studied Aerospace Engineering at IIT Bombay. Later, he went to Canada and worked in an airplane manufacturing company. After some time, he returned to the country and disappeared from home. The family learnt about him when his video from Mahakumbh went viral. However, they now prefer not to speak much about it.

Abhay Singh, who is going viral on social media as Engineer Baba, claims to be an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B). He has done BTech in Aerospace Engineering from there.

Abhay Singh, associated with Juna Akhara, explains complex spiritual concepts to devotees in a simple way with the help of pictures and diagrams.

Narrating his journey from IIT to the path of ‘Bhakti’, Baba Abhay Singh shares he was born in Jhajjar, Haryana. After completing his schooling there, he started preparing for JE. He then went to IIT-Bombay to study Aerospace Engineering, where his life took different turns. He said that while doing Aerospace Engineering, he thought it was the ultimate. However, after his inclination towards spirituality, he now feels this is the real science.

Abhay Singh also said that while doing engineering, he was strongly inclined towards humanities. He then studied different texts and philosophies. All this while, he also developed an interest in designing and learnt it for two years. Later, he worked in a photography company for a long time. However, after some time, he became disillusioned with it and went into depression.

To overcome depression, he went to work in Canada, where his salary was Rs 3 lakh per month. In due course, his salary also increased, but the monetary gain could not bind his interest. In the meantime, Covid spread its tentacles, and he returned to India. He then started studying subjects related to philosophy to comprehend the essence of life. Now, he says, he has dedicated his life to God. In devotion, he finds the solace he was searching for.

Baba Abhay Singh says that ‘spirituality’ is not just an individual or isolated pursuit; it is the essence that binds the entire cultural and spiritual fabric of India.