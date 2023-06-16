IG CRPF reviews security on Amarnath pilgrimage routes

In view of the coming Shri Amarnath Yatra, Ajay Kumar Yadav, IG, Srinagar Sector, CRPF, undertook a rigorous security review of the designated routes and camps to ensure the safety of all pilgrims and security personnel.

Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, scheduled to take place from 1 July, holds immense religious significance, drawing pilgrims who embark on a sacred journey of devotion and spiritual enrichment.

Recognizing the paramount importance of securing the Yatra routes and CRPF camps, Yadav, being the nodal officer for the crucial Baltal axis of Yatra, personally went about assessing and enhancing the security measures for this two-month long pilgrimage.

A team of experienced officers consisting of Jaidev Kesri, DIG (Joint Nodal Officer of Baltal axis) and Kishor Prasad, DIG and other field commanders, meticulously analyzed the Baltal axis route and camps, assessing potential risks and vulnerabilities.

This security review aims to create a secure environment that fosters harmony, tranquility, and unhindered spiritual experiences for all attendees, said a CRPF spokesman.

Key aspects of the security review included, route assessment under which the designated Yatra route was examined, identifying any potential challenges, such as difficult terrains, traffic bottlenecks, or areas prone to natural hazards.

The camps, Manigam, Neelgrath, Rangamore, Sarbal, Baltal and Domail, along the Baltal route were rigorously evaluated for security.

During the review, the importance of effective emergency response planning was emphasised upon. Collaborating closely with CRPF medical teams, disaster management agencies, and other agencies, a robust emergency response framework has been established to address any unforeseen situations promptly and efficiently.

Yadav expressed his utmost commitment to the safety and security of all participants, stating, “The Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra holds immense significance for the pilgrims as well as the residents of Kashmir.”

“Our primary objective is to ensure that pilgrims can partake in this sacred journey with peace of mind and a sense of security. We have left no stone unturned in assessing and enhancing the security measures for the event, aiming to create a safe and serene environment for all. I hope that the Yatra ushers in an era of peace of prosperity for everyone in the region,” he said.