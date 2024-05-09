If voted to power in Odisha, BJP will give jobs to 3 lakh youths: Assam CM Himanta

The BJP, if voted to power in Odisha, will provide jobs to 3 lakh unemployed youths, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said while addressing a poll rally at Kalimela in Malkangiri located at the southernmost tip of the State.

“Youths are rendered jobless in Odisha and question papers are also being leaked. Once BJP forms government in the State, three lakh youths will get jobs on the basis of merit,” he added.

Taking a dig at the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD Government in the State, he said ”an entire generation of voters in Odisha has only seen BJD’s misrule. A vote for the BJP will ensure holistic development for the state”.

“BJP in power in the State will provide Rs 50,000 cash incentives to women in two installments every year. Widow pension will be increased to Rs 3000 every month”, Sarma said in a bid to woo women voters.

”PM Modi giving people free rice. CM Patnaik gives nothing to the people of Odisha. Whatever he gives, he only gives to Pandian (5T Chairman VK Pandian and CM’s second in command),” he said on a lighter note.

With Kalimela area being home to rehabilitated Bengali-speaking refugees from erstwhile East Pakistan, he said if the BJP government comes to power, it will carry out recruitment of Bengali language teachers in places having Bengali-speaking people.

He further predicted the downfall of the 24-year-old BJD government and double engine governance in the State and Centre.

“There is no more possibility of a BJD Government in Odisha. Both in Delhi and in Bhubaneswar, the BJP will come to power and people will reap the benefits of Modi’s guarantee,” he said.