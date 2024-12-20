If Kundarki and Katehari elections can be won, any election can be won: CM Yogi in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya on Friday on a one-day trip, where he participated in the Panch Narayan Mahayagya after offering prayers at the Shri Ram Lalla and Hanumangarhi temples. At the Saryu Guest House, he held a meeting with BJP officials, party workers, public representatives, and senior officials.

The discussions focused on Ayodhya’s development, the Milkipur by-election, preparations for Mahakumbh 2025, and the Shri Ram Lalla Prana Pratishtha Mahotsav. The Chief Minister instructed authorities to ensure thorough arrangements for the convenience of devotees attending Mahakumbh 2025.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister also conducted an in-depth review of the Milkipur by-election preparations and met government ministers, party officials, workers, and public representatives to assess the progress. He engaged with officials at various levels, from Mandal in-charge to others, asking for updates and insights on the election strategies.

Advertisement

Encouraging party members, CM Yogi shared his formula for success, stating, “If the elections in Kundarki and Katehari can be won, then any election can be won.” His motivational address infused enthusiasm among the party workers, inspiring confidence for the upcoming election.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stressed the importance of effective booth management and mobilising party officials. He outlined a strategic plan for securing electoral victory and emphasised that there is no substitute for hard work. He urged officials to dedicate their full efforts to the campaign.

Highlighting the significance of the voter list, the Chief Minister directed booth officials to identify BJP supporters and ensure 100% voter turnout among them.

He emphasised the need for continuous outreach and communication to strengthen voter engagement. CM Yogi also called for organising conferences across all party fronts to promote the party’s ideology and energise workers, creating a favourable environment for the election.

The Yogi government is steadfast in its commitment to making the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj a grand and divine event. With an estimated 40 crore devotees expected to attend this monumental gathering, which symbolises religious unity, CM Yogi directed officials to ensure seamless arrangements.

He particularly emphasised addressing the needs of devotees visiting Ayodhya during the winter and instructed timely preparations to prevent any inconvenience.

Additionally, the Chief Minister reviewed the ongoing development projects in Ayodhya and sought updates from officials to ensure progress aligns with the vision of enhancing the city’s infrastructure and facilities.