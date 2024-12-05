If Eknath Shinde doesn’t take oath as Dy CM, none of us will: Shiv Sena leader

Hours before the Maharashtra government’s swearing-in ceremony, a group of Shiv Sena leaders met party chief Eknath Shinde on Thursday to reportedly persuade him to accept the deputy chief minister’s post.

The swearing-in ceremony of Devendra Fadnavis as the new Maharashtra chief minister, along with his two deputies, is scheduled for 5:30 PM at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan. However, Shinde is yet to confirm whether he will take the oath as deputy CM.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat, along with other party leaders, expressed confidence that Shinde would heed their request and agree to take the oath.

Speaking to reporters, Shirsat said, “Eknath Shinde will listen to our request and take oath as Deputy CM, we believe that… he is our leader, and we want him to take the oath as Deputy CM.”

He also made it clear that if Shinde refuses, none of the Shiv Sena MLAs would take the oath. “If Eknath Shinde does not take the oath as Deputy CM, none of us will take the oath of office because he is our leader,” he added.

While Ajit Pawar of the NCP has confirmed his readiness to take the oath as Deputy CM, Shinde’s decision remains uncertain. According to sources, he is demanding the home department as compensation for stepping down from the chief minister’s post.

Shinde is also expected to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah before the ceremony to finalise his decision.