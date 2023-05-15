If commission in Karnataka was 40%, it is 80% in Kerala: Ramesh Chennithala

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has on Monday repeated the allegation that huge corruption has taken place in awarding contracts to install Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled cameras across Kerala under Safe Kerala project to check traffic rule violations.

Speaking to media persons in Trissur, Ramesh Chennithala alleged that an amount of Rs 232 crore was spent on implementing the AI project, which could have been implemented for less than Rs 100 crore.

He said if the outgoing BJP administration in Karnataka was 40 per cent commission government, ruling LDF in Kerala is charging 80 per cent commission

“If the commission in Karnataka was 40%, in Kerala those involved in corruption is charging 80% commission,” Chennithala said

Chennithala said that there has never been a government in Kerala that has been corrupt like the present one and the arrogance of the government has increased tenfold after the second Pinarayi Vijayan government assumed power

He said the chief minister has not yet responded to the allegations raised against the installation of AI cameras in the state.

When he heard the chief minister speaking at public meetings,he felt that the CM was a commission agent for contractors,” Chennithala quipped.

As regards to the legal notice sent by SRIT India Pvt Ltd, which got contract for the work, to him for spreading false and defamatory allegations against the company, Chennithala said that he would face it legally . Chennithala said he and Opposition leader VD Satheesan made the allegation on the basis of documents.

Chennithala said Congress will not allow the LDF government to loot the people to fill the pockets of the relatives of those in power under the AI project.

The Opposition parties have alleged that the Presadio Technologies Pvt. Ltd , which won the sub-contract in the project, is related to the chief minister.

The installation of 726 AI cameras on the National and State Highways as part of the Safe Kerala Project triggered a controversy after the opposition parties in the state alleged corruption.