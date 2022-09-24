The development came a day after the arrest of main perpetrator, identified as Yuvraj Sabharwal alias Yash, who along with Deepak (arrested) of village Patti in Tarn Taran, had retrieved and planted the IED under the SUV Bolero (PB02-CK-0800) of SI Dilbag Singh parked outside his residence in the area of C-Block Ranjit Avenue, Amritsar on 16 August.

Yadav said following a specific intelligence that Satnam Honey is trying to flee to Dubai on a visa arranged by Lakhbir Landa, a team from State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), SAS Nagar arrested him.

The DGP said that according to preliminary investigations, Satnam Honey came in contact with Lakhbir Landa at a marriage of their mutual friend Malkeet Singh alias Laddu of Patti in Tarn Taran in 2015. Later in 2021 Satnam Honey, while working as a conductor for transporting grains in a local grain market, got closely associated with Malkeet Laddu, who was the president of Truck Union Patti.

He said Satnam Honey’s name was also figured in a murder case, wherein, Amandeep Singh alias Fauji and Parabhdeep Singh alias Pooran were murdered by Gangster Preet Sekhon at behest of Lakhbir Landa at Dargah of Baba Baluh Shah, Patti in May 2021.

In this case Malkeet Laddu, Sumer Singh alias Billa got arrested, while Satnam Honey and Gauravdeep Singh alias Gauri were nominated due to their close association with Malkeet Laddu, he added.

The DGP said that Satnam Honey was working as an associate of Lakhbir Landa and on his directions Honey handled many consignments of militant hardware of Landa’s and for which Honey was paid with handsome amount of money on at least six occasions and he was promised by Landa that he will immigrated to Canada via Dubai.

Investigations revealed that till date Satnam Honey had received about Rs Four Lakh, an IED, two pistols and 20 live rounds at the behest of Lakhbir Landa on different occasions and for separate operations.

Six more persons, including dismissed constable Harpal Singh, were earlier arrested for providing logistic, technical and financial support in this case. The mobile phone-triggering IED weighing about 2.79 kilogram and carrying about 2.17 kilogram high explosive was also recovered from the spot by the local police.